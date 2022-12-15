PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
PMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.21.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:PMT opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
