PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.21.

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -127.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

