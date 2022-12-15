Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Evercore ISI

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after buying an additional 1,112,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after buying an additional 779,247 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after buying an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after buying an additional 587,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

