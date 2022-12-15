Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Stephens

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stephens to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $409,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.