HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.43.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $63.04 on Monday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -90.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,475,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

