CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $201.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $201.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.21.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $174.92 on Monday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.14 and its 200-day moving average is $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

