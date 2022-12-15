First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.76. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,490.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 3,090 shares of company stock worth $48,066 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 114,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

