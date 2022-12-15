StockNews.com Downgrades Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Hold

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

VEEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $176.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $266.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,640 shares of company stock valued at $30,729,823. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

