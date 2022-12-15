Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $116.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $138.00.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.42.

HZNP stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

