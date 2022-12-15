Morgan Stanley Cuts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $35.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INVH. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.57.

NYSE INVH opened at $32.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,560,000 after buying an additional 881,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

