Vonage (NYSE:VG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Vonage Price Performance
Shares of VG stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Vonage has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99.
Vonage Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonage (VG)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.