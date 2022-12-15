Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 0.5 %
WHG stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 million, a P/E ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 1.20.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
