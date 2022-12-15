Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

WHG stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 million, a P/E ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. State Street Corp grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

