Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

