Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) PT Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Daré Bioscience Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of DARE opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience
About Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.