Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) PT Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DARE opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 283,400 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 347,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 189,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

