UBS Group Lowers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,856.67.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.