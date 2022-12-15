Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.13

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 8.13 and last traded at 8.28, with a volume of 26159701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 8.68.

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 24.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.42.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

