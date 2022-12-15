Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $622.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 622 ($7.63) and last traded at GBX 621 ($7.62), with a volume of 52297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615 ($7.55).

Several brokerages recently commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 660 ($8.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.75) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.85) to GBX 675 ($8.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 592.80 ($7.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 549.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 482.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

