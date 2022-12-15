Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $295.10

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 295.10 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 306.40 ($3.76), with a volume of 2780458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302.10 ($3.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.89) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.28) to GBX 585 ($7.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 358.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 382.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 369.98.

Insider Transactions at Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Company Profile

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Simon Henry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £41,500 ($50,914.00).

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.