Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $18.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Tronox has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 205,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

