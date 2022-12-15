ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.63 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.