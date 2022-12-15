ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.63 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,221 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

