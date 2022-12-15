Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,069.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,069.25 ($37.65).

EXPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,827 ($34.68) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($39.87) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,984 ($36.61) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,811.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,707.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. The stock has a market cap of £27.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,469.77. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($45.26).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

