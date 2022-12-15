Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives 11.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 11.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 4.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 3.53 and a 12 month high of 13.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 4.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.07. The company had revenue of 63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at 7,386,506.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 58,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at 2,494,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately 7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $35,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

