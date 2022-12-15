Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in November

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Fagron Stock Performance
Shares of Fagron stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Fagron has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.
About Fagron
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fagron (ARSUF)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.