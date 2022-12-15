Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in November

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Fagron Stock Performance

Shares of Fagron stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Fagron has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

