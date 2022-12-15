Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) PT at GBX 3,148

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,148 ($38.62).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Stock Performance

Schroders stock opened at GBX 460 ($5.64) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 422.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,751.50. The company has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,352.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.83 ($7.41).

Insider Transactions at Schroders

About Schroders

In related news, insider Peter Harrison sold 630,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.57), for a total transaction of £2,864,544.78 ($3,514,347.66). In related news, insider Peter Harrison sold 630,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.57), for a total transaction of £2,864,544.78 ($3,514,347.66). Also, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($23,064.65).

(Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.