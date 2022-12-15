Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) PT at GBX 3,148

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,148 ($38.62).
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Schroders Stock Performance
Schroders stock opened at GBX 460 ($5.64) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 422.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,751.50. The company has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,352.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.83 ($7.41).
Insider Transactions at Schroders
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Recommended Stories
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.