Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target at $138.58

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,542,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after buying an additional 430,634 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

