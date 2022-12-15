Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $148.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.