Reviewing 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 9F and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A CompoSecure 0 0 4 0 3.00

CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.04%. Given CompoSecure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than 9F.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.2% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of 9F shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 9F and CompoSecure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $119.49 million 0.42 -$36.86 million N/A N/A CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.42 $13.51 million $2.21 2.25

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Volatility & Risk

9F has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A CompoSecure 10.97% -3.01% 19.54%

Summary

CompoSecure beats 9F on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, rice, noodle and oils, household appliances, jewelry, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

