Head to Head Comparison: NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) versus América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

NextPlat has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -105.42% -57.27% -51.22% América Móvil 22.50% 18.15% 4.82%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $7.74 million 1.74 -$8.11 million N/A N/A América Móvil $42.20 billion 1.38 $9.35 billion $2.97 6.18

This table compares NextPlat and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NextPlat and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 0 3 4 0 2.57

América Móvil has a consensus target price of $22.10, suggesting a potential upside of 20.44%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than NextPlat.

Summary

América Móvil beats NextPlat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 286.5 million wireless voice and data subscribers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

