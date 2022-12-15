Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.70.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Trading Down 5.9 %

CURV stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $312.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.