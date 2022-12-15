Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

