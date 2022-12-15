Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUNG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.29.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Pulmonx stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $255.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 110.97%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari bought 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,485.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

