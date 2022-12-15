Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.75 to $8.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $8.00 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

