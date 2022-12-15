Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $255.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.73.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $224.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.35 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,624 shares of company stock valued at $920,394. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

