Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) PT at $135.06

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.