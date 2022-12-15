HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Increased to Buy at China Renaissance

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.20 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.30. China Renaissance’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. HUYA has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $799.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

