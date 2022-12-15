Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SYF opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after acquiring an additional 943,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

