UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USER. Truist Financial cut shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair cut shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.
UserTesting Price Performance
USER opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.89.
UserTesting Company Profile
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
