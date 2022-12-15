UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USER. Truist Financial cut shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair cut shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Price Performance

USER opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

UserTesting Company Profile

In other UserTesting news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mona Sabet sold 11,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $87,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,676. 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.