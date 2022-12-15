Wells Fargo & Company Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $81.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.28.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $139,000.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

