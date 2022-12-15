Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $81.00 at DA Davidson

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 251.9% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,230 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 87.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after buying an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

