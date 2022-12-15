MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.40.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $498.48 on Tuesday. MSCI has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $623.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MSCI by 41.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

