Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 170.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.