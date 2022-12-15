Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GJNSY. UBS Group cut their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

