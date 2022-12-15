Head to Head Review: Privia Health Group (PRVA) & Its Competitors

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Privia Health Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Privia Health Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million -$188.23 million -70.08 Privia Health Group Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 36.39

Privia Health Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Privia Health Group. Privia Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -3.02% -6.82% -4.29% Privia Health Group Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Privia Health Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Privia Health Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 13 0 3.00 Privia Health Group Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Privia Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.36, indicating a potential upside of 55.99%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 106.84%. Given Privia Health Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Privia Health Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Privia Health Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Privia Health Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.