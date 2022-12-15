Contrasting GAMCO Investors (GAMI) & The Competition

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GAMCO Investors to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GAMCO Investors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 19.78% 51.48% 24.10% GAMCO Investors Competitors 1.42% 16.36% 5.35%

Dividends

GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. GAMCO Investors pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 36.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $301.13 million $73.20 million 7.36 GAMCO Investors Competitors $6.83 billion $1.43 billion 12.05

This table compares GAMCO Investors and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GAMCO Investors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GAMCO Investors and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A GAMCO Investors Competitors 459 2004 2161 51 2.39

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 6.70%. Given GAMCO Investors’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAMCO Investors has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors’ rivals have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GAMCO Investors rivals beat GAMCO Investors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

