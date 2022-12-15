Contrasting National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Research and OmniAb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $147.95 million 6.22 $37.47 million $1.38 27.02 OmniAb N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

67.5% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

National Research has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 22.93% 45.90% 23.92% OmniAb N/A N/A -3.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Research and OmniAb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniAb 0 0 2 0 3.00

OmniAb has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Given OmniAb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than National Research.

Summary

National Research beats OmniAb on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty. The company also offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. In addition, it provides experience solutions, such as patient and resident experience, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, transitions, and improvement tools. Further, the company offers health risk assessment solutions that enable clients to segment populations and manage care for those who are most at risk, engage individuals, enhance preventative care, and manage wellness programs; and transitions solutions, which enable organizations to identify and manage high-risk patients to reduce readmissions, enhance patient satisfaction and support safe care transitions. Additionally, it provides transparency solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share picture of their organization and ensure content informs in consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. The company serves integrated health systems, post-acute providers, and payer organizations. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

