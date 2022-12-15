Head to Head Survey: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Autoliv and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 0 9 5 0 2.36 Innoviz Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Autoliv currently has a consensus target price of $92.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.62%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 80.77%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Autoliv.

This table compares Autoliv and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 4.44% 13.11% 4.58% Innoviz Technologies -2,071.90% -48.50% -40.58%

Risk and Volatility

Autoliv has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autoliv and Innoviz Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.23 billion 0.85 $435.00 million $4.37 18.40 Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 114.46 -$153.56 million ($0.88) -5.24

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autoliv beats Innoviz Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

