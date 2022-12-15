Head-To-Head Review: Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) vs. Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hon Hai Precision Industry pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hon Hai Precision Industry 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compass Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hon Hai Precision Industry and Compass Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry and Compass Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hon Hai Precision Industry $173.11 billion 0.26 $3.74 billion N/A N/A Compass Group $32.67 billion 1.28 $1.43 billion N/A N/A

Hon Hai Precision Industry has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hon Hai Precision Industry has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries. It also manufactures and sells computer terminal monitors and related components, as well as data storage and processing equipment; offers solutions for autonomous driving systems, new energy power, and IoV systems; and provides services of planning, advisory, and business operation and management, logistics, export processing, construction, leasing, and information/software services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells application modules and network cables assemblies; develops educational technology; holds patent applications; manufactures and trades in portable cameras; and retails office machinery and equipment, and electronic appliances. Further, it is involved in the reinvestment in the businesses relating to robots, automatic equipment, molds, parts, and accessories and corresponding services; and software development, repair and after-sale, and rental services of robots. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells computer and data processing equipment, WIFI cards and modules, CFTVs, DVRs, Bluetooth modules, set-top boxes, and optical network terminals. It is also involved in the provision of data storage services; manufacturing of wire or wireless communication; installation of computer and satellite TV channels; and provision of mobile phone services, as well as telecom-related business. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

