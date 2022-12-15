Critical Contrast: Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) & Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS)

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silicom and Wearable Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom $128.46 million 2.26 $10.54 million $2.35 18.59 Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silicom has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom 11.28% 9.76% 7.07% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silicom and Wearable Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicom presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.78%. Given Silicom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silicom is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Silicom shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Silicom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silicom beats Wearable Devices on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards. The company also provides virtualized and universal customer-premises equipment; edge devices for SD-WAN and NFV deployments; and distributed units for the 5G mobile infrastructure market. It serves original equipment manufacturing, cloud, telco, mobile, and related service provider customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

