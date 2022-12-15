Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) and ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Financial Review

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) and ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANTA Sports Products has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 5.30% 4.63% 2.16% ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and ANTA Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Topgolf Callaway Brands and ANTA Sports Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 ANTA Sports Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.65%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and ANTA Sports Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.27 $321.99 million $1.03 20.95 ANTA Sports Products $7.65 billion 4.37 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

ANTA Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats ANTA Sports Products on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Apparel, Gear and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, on-line retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as through its websites in the United States and approximately 120 countries. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About ANTA Sports Products

(Get Rating)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It also provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 9,403 ANTA stores; 2,054 FILA stores; 182 DESCENTE stores; and 152 KOLON SPORT stores. It also exports and imports sporting shoes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China. ANTA Sports Products Limited is a subsidiary of Anta International Group Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.