iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $58.30 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $80.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.