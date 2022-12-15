iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:AIA opened at $58.30 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $80.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
