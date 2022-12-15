Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 33.9% in November

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 375,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Agrify to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Agrify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

Agrify Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agrify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

