Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 33.9% in November

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 375,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Agrify to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Agrify Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify
Agrify Company Profile
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
See Also
